Baltimore County Offering Uber Rides To Residents Who Need Transportation To Vaccination Sites

The county is offering free Uber rides to residents who may not have transportation to vaccination sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday.

Baltimore County is taking a major step towards helping everyone get vaccinated. The county is offering to provide Uber rides to residents who may not have transportation to vaccination sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday.

The new initiative is part of the major plan to get all county residents vaccinated. Like much of the country, the main concern is having enough doses available to residents but the county wants to make sure that everyone can get to doses that are available. They’ve also added new vaccination sites and “Johnny O” believes the combination of new sites and free rides will help everyone get vaccinated.

“It is our third vaccination site in Baltimore County in an effort to increase access to all parts of our county,” Olszewski said when announcing the new vaccination site located at CCBC campus in eastern Baltimore county. It’s noted that the county is also working to open more of the smaller vaccination sites in various neighborhoods as well to increase accessibility.

Bringing vaccines to immobile citizens.

The county is aware that there are some citizens who cannot even access a free ride and are completely home-bound. To help them, the county is partnering with EMTs and the Baltimore County Fire Department  to offer mobile vaccinations.  Units will travel to those citizen’s homes and administer the vaccine but this option is solely available for those who are truly unable to leave their homes.

“We have not forgotten those individuals that are homebound and are unable to leave their homes to receive a vaccine,” says Deputy Health Officer Della Leister. All citizens are encouraged to register for the vaccine and they will be notified when it’s their turn to receive their dose.

Visit the Baltimore County vaccine registration site for more.

