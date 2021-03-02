CLOSE
Spike Lee Partners With HBO On 9/11 Documentary For 20th Anniversary

New York strong.

Spike Lee is taking on one of the most infamous moments in United States history for his next project. The creative will be chronicling the effects of the terrorist attacks that changed our country forever.

As spotted on Variety, the Academy Award winner will be manning a new project regarding the events of September 11, 2001.

According to the article, he has been contracted by HBO to develop NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½. The movie is slated to paint an “unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic.”

“As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love,” Lee said via formal press release.

HBO also detailed their enthusiasm for having Spike on board.

“We’re Thrilled To Have Another Groundbreaking HBO Documentary Event From Spike Lee,” Lisa Heller And Nancy Abraham, Co-heads Of HBO Documentary Films, added. “From Documenting The Devastation Of Hurricane Katrina In New Orleans To The 9/11 Attack On New York City And Beyond, We Treasure Spike’s Singular Capacity To Chronicle And Pay Tribute To The Human Toll Of These Historic Events While Bearing Profound Witness To The Strength And Resiliency Of The Human Spirit.”

This project will be presented as a multi-part docuseries and will debut on HBO later this year to coincide with the 20th anniversary.

Close