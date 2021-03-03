God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [3-3-2021]

Need a pick-me-up? Look no further.

God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the Praise 106.1 website.

This week, Soulblock asks “What’s your GOAL? What are you doing to Knock it out?”

The verse of the day is Psalm 20:4, “May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.”

Press play below. You can check out additional devotions here.

