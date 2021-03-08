CLOSE
NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka

Seattle Dragons v. St. Louis Battlehawks

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Women may not be able to strap up and play the field, yet, but they can officiate!

Congratulations are in order as the NFL has announced the hiring of the first black female on-field official Maia Chaka.Maia Chaka is a teacher from Virginia Beach who comes with football officiating experience from college football and the XFL.

While Maia Chaka is now the first black female to officiate in the NFL, she becomes the second female to step on the field along side her officiating sister, Sarah Thomas, who joined the league in 2015.

Worth mentioning, Thomas also became the first female to officiate in a Super Bowl!

NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

