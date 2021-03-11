It used to be a thing that democrats and republicans were separate, and it wasn’t until the foolery of Donald Trump, that the living former presidents of the United States banded together to form a more perfect union, and the union of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter has been a good look for our country.

Now it looks like the former President posse has done it again.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter have banned together to drop knowledge about the importance about the COVID-19 vacation in hopes to encourage more Americans to vaccinate.

This is how real G’s do it, you know government men… check out The Former President posse ad campaign ‘We Urge‘ below

Former President Posse Unite To Drop A Vaccination Campaign was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

