Lawmakers Pushing To Repeal Maryland State Song

There are calls to repeal “Maryland, My Maryland” as the official state song in the General Assembly.

“This is not a new issue, nor is it complicated,” Sen. Cheryl Kagan, sponsor of SB0008 said. “We must repeal Maryland’s offensive, Confederate-themed state song.”

The bills, SB0008 and HB0667, aim to repeal the song based off its origin and writer.

The song was written in 1861 by Baltimore native James Ryder Randall. Historians said he was a Confederate sympathizer.

“Their lyrics are offensive. They are racist. They are a call to arms against our own country. They do not reflect who we are or who we aspire to be,” state archivist Tim Baker testified Thursday.

Similar bills were introduced in four of the last five legislative sessions but failed.

CBS Baltimore

