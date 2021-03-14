Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.

Dream team! I couldn't have done this without every single person on that stage. It was so special to be able to perform "Black Like Me", a song that is so so special to me. Sharing this moment together is something I will never forget. 🖤 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3A2NzrNiFT — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 15, 2021

Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.

.@itstetrisbish chats with @MickeyGuyton about making #Grammys history as the first Black female to be nominated in a country category for her single, "Black Like Me" and more during the #BillboardNews GRAMMYs Pre-Show. pic.twitter.com/KXU2md1YTl — billboard (@billboard) March 14, 2021

Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Praise 106.1: