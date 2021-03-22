CLOSE
Kierra Sheard To Release Deluxe Version of Self-Titled Album

Last year, Kierra Sheard blessed us with a self-titled album and now she’s back with a deluxe version that features Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Sir The Baptist, her mom Karen Clark Sheard and more. 

The 20-track album is described as “ blend of Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Gospel sounds, which features the original 15-tracks including the #1 Billboard Gospel single “It Keeps Happening” and “Don’t Judge Me” (feat. Missy Elliott). New songs include “Out of My Mind” (feat. Camper), which is available as an instant grat track with pre-order, “Grace,” “Something Has to Break” (feat. Karen Clark Sheard), and more.”

Kierra (Deluxe) is due on April 9. Here’s a look at the new track list: 

1.       Don’t Judge Me (Feat. Missy Elliott)

2.       Always Win (Live)

3.       Better

4.       Follow (Live) (Feat. Todd Dulaney)

5.       It Keeps Happening (Live)

6.       Human

7.       Something Has to Break (Live) (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

8.       Grateful

9.       Beautiful

10.      I Choose You (Live)

11.      Things You Do

12.      My Redeemer (Live) (Feat. Le’Andria Johnson)

13.      Sunday Flow (Feat. Sir The Baptist)

14.      BIG BIG BIG (Live)

15.      So Into You (Live) (Feat. Jacob Sheard)

16.      Something Has to Break (feat. Karen Clark Sheard)

17.      A Good Man

18.      Live 4 God

19.      Grace

20.      Out of My Mind (feat. Camper)

was originally published on getuperica.com

