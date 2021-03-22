Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To Know About Tragic Death Of Singer’s Son

UPDATED: 4:43 p.m. ET, March 22, 2021 —

Months after his untimely passing, a Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled Bobby Brown Jr.’s official cause of death resulted in an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, TMZ reports.

The 28-year-old was discovered in his L.A. home in November. After his death his father broke his silence, heartbroken over the loss of a second child.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Original story:

Prayers up.

Tragedy has hit Bobby Brown‘s family once again after the singer’s second-oldest son has died.

Bobby Brown Jr., a budding singer himself, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. He was just 28 years old.

One of his father’s seven children, Bobby Brown Jr. was found by emergency medical technicians responding to a call Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear who notified the authorities. Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee told USA Today it didn’t appear that there was any evidence of foul play. TMZ reported Bobby Brown’s death first Wednesday evening.

No cause of death was reported immediately and the local coroner was expected to examine his death.

Bobby Brown Jr. was apparently in the process of trying to launch his own successful singing career. Posts from his Instagram show he was prepping a music video for a song called “Say Something” back in September.

His music on streaming services dates back to 2018.

Madame Noire noted that “Bobby Brown Jr. was featured on the short-lived Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown.”

Bobby Brown Jr. prompted recollections of the tragic deaths of his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown and her mother — his former step-mother — Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was just 22 years old when she died. Their untimely deaths about three years apart were both caused by accidental drownings because of drug use.

Nick Gordon, the former fiancé of Bobbi Kristina, was ultimately found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. However, Gordon was found dead after overdosing on heroin earlier this year. He was only 30 years old.

Bobby Brown Jr. was very protective of Bobbi Kristina and wasn’t thrilled about all the attention he was receiving in the wake of his sister’s death. Back in 2015, he expressed his frustrations and grief over his sister’s death in a series f since-deleted tweets.

“People really dont give a fuck about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” one tweet said.

“This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a fucking trending topic,” he wrote in another tweet.

He ultimately apologized for the tweets and explained in further detail his feelings behind the reaction to his sister’s death.

“My frustration wasn’t towards people giving me their condolences, it was the fact my followers increased a lot, I find it very morbid,” he tweeted before deleting that post, as well.

Bobby Brown Jr.’s mother is Kim Ward, who split from his father in 2011.

As of Thursday morning, Bobby Brown’s social media channels had made no mention of his son’s death.

Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To Know About Tragic Death Of Singer’s Son was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Praise 106.1: