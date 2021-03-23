CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In 2020 Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

Baltimore boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis could be facing some time behind bars. He’s been formally indicted in a hit-and-run that happened in November 2020 in Baltimore.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to court documents, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

Davis has been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that allegedly happened during the incident, including:

1. Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

2. Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

3. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

4. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

5. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

6. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

7. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

8. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

9. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

10. Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

11. Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If he is convicted of all these charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of seven years and 55 days in prison.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In 2020 Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close