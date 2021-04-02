Danielle Brooks Discusses What She Learned About Playing Mahalia Jackson In Biopic [EXCLUSIVE]

| 04.02.21
Danielle Brooks, who stars as Mahalia Jackson in the Lifetime biopic ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA airing this Saturday (April 3), says the decision to play the iconic gospel singer and civil rights activist was a no brainer. In fact, she says she’s been wanting to do this for years. She grew up in church and says playing the role of Mahalia Jackson made sense.

In her interview with Erica Campbell, Brooks gives us insight on the relatively private Mahalia Jackson, giving us an inside scoop on what to expect, including her influence on Martin Luther King, Jr. Listen up top!

A press release states that “an impressive list of Broadway stars including Tony® nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play), Jason Dirden (Fences), Olivia Washington (The Butler) and Rob Demery (Lovecraft Country) join the film which is directed by Tony® Award-winner Kenny Leon.”

Close