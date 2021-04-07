CLOSE
Baltimore County Ques Gear Up For Another Free Produce Drive, This Weekend In Randallstown

Presented by Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi, Baltimore Friendship Foundation, and the Maryland Food Bank.

It’s that time again! Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi (Baltimore County Chapter) will hold another food drive this weekend, in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank and the Baltimore Friendship Foundation.

All families in need are encouraged to join. Here are the details:

  • When: Saturday April 10th, 2021
  • Time: 11:00 AM until supplies are gone
  • Location: Randallstown Public Library (Parking Lot) 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
  • For more information: AlonzoChester@gmail.com (Bro. Alonzo Chester, Social Action Chair)

Answering the call.

Families from all across the area ascended on the Randallstown Public Library for last month’s food drive.  Cars lined up, nearly spilling into Liberty Road, claiming free produce to help put food on the table for their families. It was heartwarming to witness them drive away with a smile.

A peace embedded in food security.

More work to be done.

Though we are on the verge of a new day in the fight against COVID, families are still in need. According to the State of Maryland, 6.8% of the state’s residents spent 2020 unemployed. A 3.3% increase from the year prior in the wake of the pandemic. On the heels of President Biden’s ambitious vaccination plans, millions of Americans are still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. There is still a lot of work to do despite the progress.

“We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus,” said President Biden during a press conference Tuesday. Locally, vaccination sites overflow daily with people looking to curb COVID-19 and fight to rebuild their lives. But, the pandemic has fueled other issues like hunger and unemployment. Issues that no vaccine can cure.

Hopefully, more jobs will be created as we advance against coronavirus. Getting “shots into arms” is literally the beginning of the re-build. We must pledge ourselves to feeding our neighbors in need and lending a helping hand to restoring our communities.

 

 

 

 

Baltimore County Ques Gear Up For Another Free Produce Drive, This Weekend In Randallstown  was originally published on 92q.com

Close