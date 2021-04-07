CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding Before Car Accident

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Tiger Woods plays in the US OPEN Golf tournament

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Back in late February, Tiger Woods was involved in a single video car crash that left him needing surgery for injuries to his legs. After it was determined that there was nothing illicit going on up to the accident, the media forgot about the story—until today (April 7) after news broke that the golf legend was speeding.

The accident that hospitalized Woods occurred on a winding road in the Rolling Hills Estates in California on February 23. Woods was driving a Hyundai Genesis SUV, which was totaled in the crash, and suffered fractures in his leg.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Los Angeles Times reports that at the time of accident, Woods was driving over 80mph in a 45mph zone. The local sheriff’s office has revealed that the computer data from the vehicle indicated that Woods hit a speed of 87mph sometime around the crash.

Reportedly, Woods was zooming down a steep hill on the northbound section of road which apparently can take drivers by surprise due to an unexpected curve.

Per the LA Times:

James C. Powers, captain of the Lomita sheriff’s station that patrols the area that includes Hawthorne Boulevard, said the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Woods hit the median, then a Rolling Hills sign, and then the west curb before striking a tree 71 feet off the roadway.

“The impact of the vehicle when it hit the tree caused it to go airborne and do a somewhat pirouette and land on its side,” Powers said.

When the airbags were triggered, the SUV’s event data recorder captured speeds before and after the initial impact of 82.02 mph to 86.99 mph.

After initial reports of the accident, Woods and the effect the accident would have on his career, and concern from fans and friends, was all over the news cycle. But soon enough, everyone essentially moved on when he was expected to recover.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the LA Times that it’s possible that Woods may have hit the accelerator by accident after revealing that he was essentially flooring it just before the crash, noting that he didn’t reduce his speed when he hit the curve.

Powers also indicated that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired while driving.

“There was no evidence of any impairment. There was no odor of alcohol. There are no open containers in the vehicle and no narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on his person,” said Powers.

Interestingly, Woods has no memory of the accident while the data from the vehicle alone is not enough to cite him for speeding due to a lack of any witnesses.

Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding Before Car Accident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tiger woods

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close