Capital One Arena Will Allow Fans Back Starting April 21st

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

The Washington Wizards will welcome fans back to Capital One Arena for the first time this season on Wednesday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors. Attendance will be limited to 2,100 fans, 10% of the venue’s capacity, to remain within the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will welcome pre-selected frontline workers to the April 21 game in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wizards Season ticket holders will have ticket priority and the remaining seats will be made available to the general public. Fans are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/wizards/wizticketpresale to sign up for alerts and information regarding individual game ticket access. Fans who are unable to attend Wizards games in-person can enjoy game entertainment through the Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBC Sports Washington. Virtual Gameday allows fans to enjoy select in-venue experiences within their own homes.

The Wizards will host theme nights in the coming weeks including Japanese Heritage night (Apr. 26 vs. Spurs), Hometown Heroes Night (Apr. 28 vs. Lakers) and Military Appreciation Night (May 14 vs. Cavaliers).

Below are the remaining home games this season that fans will be allowed to attend:

Apr. 21            vs. Golden State Warriors      7:00 p.m.

Apr. 25            vs. Cleveland Cavaliers          7:00 p.m.

Apr. 26            vs. San Antonio Spurs            7:00 p.m.

Apr. 28            vs. Los Angeles Lakers           7:00 p.m.

May 3              vs. Indiana Pacers                   7:00 p.m.

May 14            vs. Cleveland Cavaliers          7:00 p.m.

May 16            vs. Charlotte Hornets              TBD

 

Capital One Arena Will Allow Fans Back Starting April 21st  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Capital One Arena

