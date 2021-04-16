CLOSE
Baltimore County Police Investigating Reports Of White Van Approaching Kids

White van

Source: Baltimore County Police / Baltimore County Police

Baltimore County Police are investigating reports of a white van approaching kids in the Woodlawn area.

They said in one case, the driver tried to lure a 12-year-old child inside.

That incident happened on the 8600 block of Windsor Mill Road on Sunday April 11 around 6 p.m.. They said the child told the driver no and ran home. The driver then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, detectives received a similar report of an incident on Walden Circle. A group of children said a masked suspect driving a white van approached them around 4 p.m. and displayed a handgun.

The children were ordered into the vehicle, but they said no.

The driver is described as a white man in his 50s. The GMC Savana van shown above was involved in Sunday’s incident.

The public is urged to contact the police if they encounter this van at 911 or 410-307-2020.

