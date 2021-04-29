National
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After Trying To Cash In On Her Death

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1.

Breonna Taylor One Year Anniversary

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

One of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor‘s death is continuing his ploy to evoke violence, even one year after her untimely death.

The Associated Press reports Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, according to police spokesperson Beth Ruoff. Not only did Mattingly dodge charges in relation to Taylor’s slaying, but he will also receive his full pension following retirement.

Mattingly contends his decision had nothing to do with the Department of Justice’s intention to investigate the LMPD’s practices and policies.

“The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision. I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner,” he said in a statement.

His list of offenses continue to grow larger one year after the Louisville Metro Police Department fired rounds in Taylor’s apartment, fatally striking her.

Earlier this month Mattingly made headlines after announcing a book deal profiling his perspective on the Taylor case. The move rightfully angered Taylor’s supporters who were already weary that a majority of the involved officers faced no consequence for her murder. The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster announced it would not distribute the book after public rebuke swiftly fell down.

Last fall Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron declined to press charges directly related to her murder, but charged former Officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment.

Mattingly was one of a group of officers who raided Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, as part of a botched drug raid where Taylor lost her life in a hail of bullets. Mattingly was struck in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was initially charged with attempted murder in the raid. The charges were dropped against Walker, but he later faced a countersuit by Mattingly in retaliation to Walker filing a civil suit for $10M. In March Walker filed a federal lawsuit against the LMPD.

Last fall Mattingly wrote a letter sent to members of the LMPD rebuking law enforcement leadership over their handling of the Taylor case. In a October 2020 interview with “Good Morning America” Mattingly told host Michael Strahan that Taylor’s killing had nothing to do with race, completely ignoring the ways in which the drug war often targets Black communities.

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020. Taylor's death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor's death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police. Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor's hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles. In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, and other members of Taylor's family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march. https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_tZgfgPTk/ "We still in the streets[.] We still fighting," Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations. "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family tweeted on Sunday. "365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!" https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1370737410234056706?s=20 On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD's Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor's phone, WLKY reports. On the same day Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor's death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed. The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. "My daughter hasn't even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that's how ready I am," she tweeted in 2018. Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor's death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker's charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed.

