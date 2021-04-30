Arts & Entertainment
Nia Allen Earns First No. 1 Billboard With “Wait” Single, Announces Tour With Mr. Talkbox

Nia Allen has a lot to celebrate. She not only recently earned her first no. 1 spot on Billboard’s National Gospel Airplay Chart with her single, “Wait,” but she’ll also be back outside and touring with Mr. Talkbox this summer 2021.

“[Wait] is a song I’ve had to live out. I am currently single and waiting patiently for my husband to find me. I’m also still waiting on the full manifestation of certain things that I believe God has spoken to my heart,” Allen says.

The single comes from her 6-track EP titled Every Nation, available now everywhere music is sold digitally. Allen released “Wait,” which was written by her and her father Milton Ruffin, independently. Much like the title alludes, “Wait” speaks to moments where we feel change is needed and look to God to see us through the motion.

Take a listen:

To learn more about Nia Allen’s music and upcoming tour dates, visit niaallenmusic.com!

Nia Allen Earns First No. 1 Billboard With “Wait” Single, Announces Tour With Mr. Talkbox  was originally published on getuperica.com

