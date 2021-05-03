Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”, Per Driver’s License

From Puffy, to Love.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
The Sean Combs Foundation & T.E.E.S. Miami Support Needy Families During The Holidays

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

About four years ago, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced he was changing his name to “Love.” True to his word, the Bad Boy Records founder and Revolt honcho officially changed his born name, and he has the receipt to prove it in the form of a new driver’s license.

Well actually, Sean John Combs changed his middle and now properly goes by Sean Love Combs, per his announcement on Monday (May 3).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Combs shared his Florida license bearing his Star Island, Miami Beach address on Instagram (we wouldn’t recommend sharing such info online, but dude is filthy rich and can clearly afford security, be it corporal or of the online variety.

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” read his caption of the pic. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat,” was the caption of clip Combs shared on his birthday back in 2017. Flash forward to 2021, and so far Mr. Combs has been Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, just Diddy, Brother Love and now just Love. We’re sure we missed some in that recap, and who knows if the whole “Love” thing is going to actually stick after the next four years.

Lately, Diddy was catching flack after the untimely death of Black Rob, with many saying he turned his back on the Harlem rapper when he desperately could have used his financial assistance. This, despite the former Bad Boy rapper earning the label millions of dollars while he was still on its roster. Nevertheless, Diddy reportedly at the least helped pay for the former Bad Boy rapper’s funeral.

Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”, Per Driver’s License  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Diddy

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close