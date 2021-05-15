Jaden Smith To Open Restaurant That Will Provide Free Food For The Homeless

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith is furthering his efforts to combat food insecurity. According to Variety, he’s opening an eatery that will provide free food for the homeless.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Two years ago, the “Icon” music artist tapped into the power of paying it forward for his 21st birthday and brought a pop-up vegan food truck to Downtown Los Angeles that distributed free nutritious meals to individuals battling homelessness and food scarcity. His new venture is an extension of his I Love You Restaurant initiative; a movement designed to provide sustainable meal options for underserved communities. “Our mission is to spread love to communities experiencing food and or housing insecurity by offering water along with fresh, high-quality, and delicious sustainable meal options,” read a statement on the I Love You Restaurant’s website. “When the whole world helps, the whole world heals.” Smith says the I Love You Restaurant will also serve people who aren’t homeless if they “pay for more than the food’s worth” so they can pay for the person behind them. Details surrounding where the eatery will be located or when it will open have not been revealed yet.
The I Love You Restaurant is just one of Smith’s philanthropic projects. In 2019, through his company JUST Goods Inc., he led an initiative centered on bringing a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan. The company joined forces with Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to implement a system called “The Water Box” which helped reduce lead and other toxic chemicals in contaminated water.
In 2018, he led an effort to donate water each month to the city’s schools until the water was safe to drink. Thousands of bottles were donated. “I want to have something I can feel good about that I can feel like it’s changing the world. I’m not only being neutral with the world, I’m actually making the world a better place,” Smith said in an interview with Highsnobiety. “I’ve just always wanted to be an advocate of humanity.”
SEE ALSO:
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan Meals For The Homeless
Jaden Smith’s Company Is Bringing A Water Filtration System To Flint
Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen
Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen
1.Source:Getty 1 of 23
2.Source:Getty 2 of 23
3.Source:Getty 3 of 23
4.Source:Getty 4 of 23
5.Source:Getty 5 of 23
6.Source:Getty 6 of 23
7.Source:Getty 7 of 23
8.Source:Getty 8 of 23
9.Source:Getty 9 of 23
10.Source:Getty 10 of 23
11.Source:Getty 11 of 23
12.Source:Getty 12 of 23
13.Source:Getty 13 of 23
14.Source:Getty 14 of 23
15.Source:Getty 15 of 23
16.Source:Getty 16 of 23
17.Source:Getty 17 of 23
18.Source:Getty 18 of 23
19.Source:Getty 19 of 23
20.Source:Getty 20 of 23
21.Source:Getty 21 of 23
22.Source:Getty 22 of 23
23.Source:Getty 23 of 23
Jaden Smith To Open Restaurant That Will Provide Free Food For The Homeless was originally published on newsone.com