CVS Employee Arrested After Cops Found Fraudulent COVID Vaccination Cards

It was bound to happen. Now that COVID-19 Vaccination Cards are officially a thing, fugazi vaccine cards are in circulation and allowing non-vaccinated people to potentially get around establishment COVID requirements.

Luckily law enforcement is taking the new practice seriously and one CVS employee is facing some serious charges after police found him in possession of fake vaccine cards at his car in Long Island. According to ABC7, 21-year-old Zachary Honig was arrested last Tuesday (May 11) in East Garden City after police spotted him sitting in his grey Mazda and asked him for ID. When police opened the passenger side door they found some brass knuckles and searched the car for any other illegal items in his possession.

After going through the car they found a controlled substance and 62 COVID-19 Vaccination Cards with eight of them filled out minus the name on the card. The other 54 were still blank. While come of the cards were filled with dates for the previous week, other cards were dated a month ahead of time.

“His intent was to share them with family members and friends that they can go into venues and possibly even use them at school when they go back in September,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “You can’t have scams like this occurring. The idea of getting us all back to normal is that when you walk into a place and they’re requiring that card, you want to make sure that card is factual.”

We’re not sure what’s worse, the man selling these cards or the people willing to put the lives of others at risk by using them to gain access to populated areas.

Honig has no prior arrests but his record will now show eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.

Naturally CVS is cooperating with police on the matter and have already stated that they’re taking steps to terminate Honig from his job.

Still you have to wonder if Honig was able to get any cards off before his arrest and whether or not he’ll divulge that information to police.

Be safe out there, y’all.

CVS Employee Arrested After Cops Found Fraudulent COVID Vaccination Cards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

