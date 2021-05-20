Local
HomeLocal

Joint Task Force To Investigate Rise In Carjackings In Maryland, DC

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
12/12/2007 Reading, PA 200702683Two Reading Police Officers with the Central Pennsylvania unit of the State Police Auto theft task force Wed afternoon next to a car at Vince's towing that had was stolen and stripped.Reading Eagle Photo

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Federal and state law enforcement in Maryland and DC are teaming up for a regional carjacking prosecution task force.

The goal is to make sure all resources are being used to track down and prosecute violent offenders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The group is already experiencing some success. The task force has lead to the indictment of three people in two separate cases.

“These defendants are not just stealing cars, but they are assaulting law-abiding citizens, sticking guns in their faces and creating traumatic memories, which these victims and the communities will be haunted by for a long time beyond just the crime,” said Jonathan Lenzner, the acting U.S. Attorney General for Maryland.

Washington D.C. along with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are seeing a spike in carjackings. The numbers doubled in 2020.

Baltimore is different. Police there said carjackings are down 21%.

Still, law enforcement want to remind the public to not leave cars running, be aware of their surroundings, and park in well-lit areas to help avoid falling victim to carjacking.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joint Task Force To Investigate Rise In Carjackings In Maryland, DC  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close