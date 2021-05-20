Local
Mayor Brandon Scott Extends Outdoor Dining Program For Baltimore Bars & Restaurants

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Businesses will be able to keep their outdoor seating spaces in Baltimore for a while longer. On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city’s Outdoor Dining Program will be extended.

The program allows restaurants and bars to use sidewalks and streets for table service.

“We know that our small businesses and restaurants are the backbones of our city and our economy, employing residents but also providing some of that deep rich culture that we love here in Baltimore,” said Mayor Scott.

Businesses do need a permit. But, Mayor Scott is waiving fees for those permits as long as the pandemic persists.

Applicants may apply for the Outdoor Seating Relief Program by visiting the City’s e-permits website.

Questions regarding this permit can be directed to the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development at DHCD.Permits@baltimorecity.gov.

Applicants should submit a request online for the Outdoor Dining Street Closure Program by filling out the online form below and submitting it to BCDOT’s Special Events Division.

Approval information will be provided within 7 business days. Questions regarding this permit can be emailed to SpecialEvents@baltimorecity.gov.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Extends Outdoor Dining Program For Baltimore Bars & Restaurants  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

