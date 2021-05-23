Health
HomeHealth

Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The Heat

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Young woman removing face mask outdoors

Source: Eugenio Marongiu / Getty

As life in general are gearing close to “normal” many COVID-19 adjustments will continue to be a part of our lives. With the CDC announcing that people who have been vaccinated do not have to wear masks in public places, there are still school disctricts and businesses that require them. Along with those who just aren’t ready to let their face coverings go, many will keep their masks strapped to them throughout this season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Despite New CDC Regulations Many Will Continue To Wear Their Masks ‘It’s like an invisibility cloak’

Now, a year from our first summer inside the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many types of masks to chooses from. Just like our clothing, heat recats to materials differently. We’re hoping the list below on how to wear your mask in the heat, will help you feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer…

1. The Material Matters: Choosing the right fabric can make a big difference

  • Polyester masks trap heat so you want to stay from them during the summer but masks made from 100% cotton are more breathable.

2. Wash Your Mask

  • Keeping your mask clean is an important part of maintaining effectiveness, especially in hot weather. According to the CDC, reusable cloth masks should be washed after every wear. Other types of materials may have different cleaning requirements.

3. Always Have A Back-up

  • Sweaty masks can compromise the effectiveness of the mask and makes them uncomfortable to wear. They can also irritate sensitive skin. If you are someone who naturally sweats a lot or are excersing or outside on a very hot day this summer, always have an extra mask on hand to switch with your damp one.

4. Stay Hydrated

  • Drinking lots of water will help you stay hydrated while wearing your masks. This is a great way to avoid feeling overheated.

Source: ABC7 & umms.org

 

Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The Heat  was originally published on woldcnews.com

face masks

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close