1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George Floyd’s Murder?

The one-year mark since a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to apply deadly force to George Floyd‘s neck for more than nine minutes has arrived faster than our nation’s elected officials could enact any meaningful legislation to make sure something never happens like that again.
Derek Chauvin has begun rotting away in a prison cell awaiting his sentence for murdering the unarmed, handcuffed 46-year-old Black man in broad daylight on a national holiday in front of a growing group of bystanders, but too many of his former thin blue line colleagues across the country have continued being the judge, jury and, of course, executioner when it comes to Black suspects, regardless of age or gender.
Despite calls for police reform from far and wide, politicians have effectively balked.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act — sweeping legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation’s laws — was unveiled on June 8, 2020, exactly two weeks to the day after Floyd was murdered. But that was the only thing swift about the bill that, if it passes both chambers of Congress, ambitiously aims to end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing and create structural change when it comes to how law enforcement does their jobs.
President Joe Biden gave Congress a deadline of Tuesday to get the bill to his desk to sign. That’s the same day that Floyd’s family will be visiting the White House, but Biden won’t have any good news for them as the bill faces more delays.
But oddly enough, even in the wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict, politicians are still split along party lines over the issue of qualified immunity, a critical portion of the bill that would actually hold police accountable.
Both Democrats and Republicans have deployed high-profiled Black members to be the negotiating face of the bill, but the optics of three Black lawmakers working together in a purportedly bipartisan fashion have been both blurred and blunted by the lack of progress on a bill that was proposed nearly a year ago. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass have been the lead negotiators on the bill. As of Monday, they said they “remain optimistic.”
Still, in addition to the bad and the ugly, there has been some good, positive change affected thanks to the racial reckoning that initially enveloped the United States, however fleeting it may be.
The Good
Even as federal elected officials stall their efforts at creating national police reform, some cities and states have taken it upon themselves to create new local laws to reform policing in their communities.
In New York City, for instance, officials have taken steps to reign in misconduct within the infamous NYPD that, it must be reminded, participated in some of the most egregious instances of excessive force the country experienced in the months after Floyd’s murder. The city council voted in March to end qualified immunity, the legal shielding of police officers from personal liability. The vote made New York the first city to do so.
The capital city of Texas banned chokeholds after the Austin City Council voted to end the controversial practice in the weeks after Floyd’s murder. (However, the day after the vote, an officer with the Auston Police Department was filmed kneeling on a teenage protester.)
Similarly, in Utah, on the day after Chauvin was convicted, 12 police reform bills were signed into law, including those that provide for training on de-escalation during an arrest such as people suffering a mental health crisis.
Also drawing on urgency from Floyd’s murder, police recruits in the state of Washington have begun getting trained on how and when to intervene when a fellow officer is committing an act of wrongdoing. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck as three other Minneapolis police officers — now facing their own felony criminal charges — never once tried to truly stop him.
With that said, it cannot be stressed enough that these provisions are only on a local level and don’t apply nationally. In addition, in most of these legislative efforts, the full slate of proposed bills were not all agreed on and passed, leaving much room for their improvement. But it is a start.
The Bad
As mentioned up above, like the instance in Austin, police are seemingly undeterred at (or resentful of) the police reform efforts that they also may, ironically, see as an existential threat. As a result, the nation’s police officers have killed hundreds of people of color since Floyd’s murder, USA Today reported. That includes Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl who called the police after she was attacked by bullies in her foster home in Columbus, Ohio — the same city where Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre Hill, two unarmed Black men, were all but executed by city cops.
Bryant was killed on the day of Chauvin’s verdict. A little more than a week earlier, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black father, was shot to death during a traffic stop for a nonviolent violation in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, just a few miles from the courthouse in which Chauvin was being tried.
The hashtags don’t end there, as we can’t forget about Jacob Blake, who in August was shot in the back multiple times at close range by a white police officer who will not face any criminal charges for leaving the Black 29-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down over a nonviolent encounter in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The cycle of the seemingly state-sanctioned slaughter of Black people has basically continued unabated despite — or because of? — Floyd’s murder galvanizing nearly the entire world to protest against police violence.
The Ugly
Can it get any uglier? The sad, unfortunate and conservative answer to that question is quite simply, yes.
A poll released this past weekend found that nearly 70% of Black people in America say their treatment by police has gotten worse since Floyd’s murder. At this rate, what would a similar poll find a year from now?
Change starts with putting laws on the books to prevent, or at least deter, police violence and brutality and excessive force from occurring. If police are finally held accountable for their actions, then perhaps knowing that fate will stop an officer from following through with an act of excessive force. Maybe it will even rot the tree from which all the “bad apples” fall and get mixed up with the healthful ones that contribute to life and not death.
But until a fully encompassing package of police reform legislation is finally passed on a national level, we may never truly know.
SEE ALSO:
Clock Is Ticking On Police Reform Agreement Ahead Of George Floyd Anniversary
Ex-Cops Involved In George Floyd’s Murder Are Indicted On Civil Rights Charges
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
1. May 41 of 71
2. May 32 of 71
3. April 283 of 71
4. April 214 of 71
5. April 205 of 71
6. April 196 of 71
7. April 18Source:Getty 7 of 71
8. April 17Source:Getty 8 of 71
9. April 16Source:Getty 9 of 71
10. April 15Source:Getty 10 of 71
11. April 1411 of 71
12. April 1312 of 71
13. April 1313 of 71
14. April 1314 of 71
15. April 1315 of 71
16. April 1216 of 71
17. April 1217 of 71
18. April 1218 of 71
19. April 1219 of 71
20. April 920 of 71
21. April 921 of 71
22. April 922 of 71
23. April 923 of 71
24. April 824 of 71
25. April 825 of 71
26. April 826 of 71
27. April 827 of 71
28. April 728 of 71
29. April 629 of 71
30. April 530 of 71
31. April 531 of 71
32. April 132 of 71
33. April 133 of 71
34. April 134 of 71
35. April 135 of 71
36. March 3136 of 71
37. March 3137 of 71
38. March 3038 of 71
39. March 3039 of 71
40. March 3040 of 71
41. March 3041 of 71
42. March 2942 of 71
43. March 2943 of 71
44. March 2944 of 71
45. March 2945 of 71
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 71
47. March 28Source:Getty 47 of 71
48. March 28Source:Getty 48 of 71
49. March 28Source:Getty 49 of 71
50. March 25Source:Getty 50 of 71
51. March 22 - all jurors selected51 of 71
52. March 1952 of 71
53. March 1753 of 71
54. March 1554 of 71
55. March 1155 of 71
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 71
57. March 8Source:Getty 57 of 71
58. March 8Source:Getty 58 of 71
59. March 8Source:Getty 59 of 71
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 71
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 71
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 71
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 71
64. March 7Source:Getty 64 of 71
65. March 7Source:Getty 65 of 71
66. March 7Source:Getty 66 of 71
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 71
68. March 6Source:Getty 68 of 71
69. March 6Source:Getty 69 of 71
70. March 6Source:Getty 70 of 71
71. March 3Source:Getty 71 of 71
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George Floyd’s Murder? was originally published on newsone.com