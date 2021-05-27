National
HomeNational

Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or $16,000 Back For Child Care Expenses?

The American Rescue Plan lets you write off a higher amount associated with specific expenses.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Money Scam

Source: Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images / Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with disabilities, the American Rescue Plan is here to help. Passed in March 2021, it lets those who qualify write off a higher amount associated with specific expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The time to act is now: Eligible participants are advised to start gathering the necessary documents to avoid losing out on the aid when you file your income tax return next year. If approved, you could receive up to 50% back in a refund for expenses related to child care.

The maximum amount an individual can claim is $8,000 for one dependent and $16,000 for two or more.

A post by MSN.com provides further detail about the American Rescue Plan:

The child and dependent care credit is a tax break designed mostly to let parents claim expenses from child care. For example, if you’re working and paying for a day care provider now, that expense can be claimed when you file your taxes in 2022.

How is credit different in 2021? In previous years — including tax year 2020 — the maximum amount you could claim for multiple children was $6,000. Under the new stimulus law, you’ll be able to claim up to $16,000 in child care expenses for multiple children and up to $8,000 for one child or dependent alone.

Keep in mind that this credit will not actually be claimed until next year when you file your 2021 taxes. Maintaining detailed records of all expenses related to child care (day care receipts, for example) is your best bet for a smoother filing experience.

Then, when the next tax season arrives, complete Form 2441 and attach it to your Form 1040 tax return.

Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or $16,000 Back For Child Care Expenses?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

tax season

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close