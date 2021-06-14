Donald Lawrence, Sir The Baptist, Kanye West & More Honored at 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Arts & Entertainment
Every year, BMI recognizes the top-performing gospel songwriters and each year, it’s a blessing to see the impact of the powerful music with a message. This year’s BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards honorees are in and it’s a hot list!

This year, Song of the Year went to Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist who wrote “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” which was performed by Le’Andria Johnson and Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers. The song spent 99 weeks on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and won a Dove Award for Traditional Gospel Song of the Year. The award is another in the books for Donald Lawrence, but a first for Sir The Baptist.

Kanye West was among this year’s nominees, earning Songwriter of the Year for “Hands On,” “On God,” and “Selah” off his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. Yeezy collaborated with Fred Hammond on “Hands On,” which not only landed on Billboard’s Christian and Gospel charts, but the R&B/Hip-Hop and Hot 100 charts as well. West’s three Gospel Trailblazer awards adds to his 38 BMI awards from his mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop work.

“It is always an honor to celebrate BMI’s incredible community of Gospel music songwriters,” Catherine Brewton, BMI Vice President of Creative in Atlanta, says. “Their artistry is a gift through which we find the strength to persevere in the face of adversity and the words to rejoice in moments of worship. Today we applaud their outstanding contributions to the genre, which continue to inspire so many with messages of love and hope.”

Another big honor BMI Trailblazers honor went to Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing who won Publisher of the Year. Three of their songs actually even made the BMI Trailblazers 20 Most Performed Gospel Songs of the Year (2020): “I Made It Out,” written and performed by Pastor John P. Kee, featuring Zacardi Cortez, “Keep The Faith,” written and performed by Charles Jenkins and “Won’t Let Go,” written and performed by Travis Greene.

See the top 20 most performed gospel songs of the year here.

Donald Lawrence, Sir The Baptist, Kanye West & More Honored at 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close