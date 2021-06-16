Celebrity News
Gospel Artist Hezekiah Walker Establishes Namesake Gospel Music Center at Virginia Union University

Renowned Gospel singer Hezekiah Walker has established himself 10-times over in the Gospel community, even attracting a handful of people from the rap world to unofficially become known as the “Hip-Hop Pastor.”

Now, he’s taking his ordained talents to the halls of Virginia Union University where he’s been officially bestowed with the new Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel  Music.

Announced in a public statement by VUU, the academic center will reportedly be the first of its kind in the United States, providing both education and resources that will help aspiring musicians who want to get into gospel music professionally all the groundwork they need to proser. All VUU students will be able to apply, and they’ll even be offering a few industry-related certification courses for the general public as well.

Here’s a quote from the school itself on what they plan to accomplish with the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel   Music at Virginia Union University:“The primary purpose is for the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University is for all components of gospel music to work cohesively to blend our vast areas of ability and excellence in the knowledge of the arts. Students will learn through the study of sacred arts and how it relates to African heritage; explore music and worship traditions that promote understanding of biblical texts in faith building; and, participate several planned live recordings to be produced under the direction of Walker and VUU Choir director and award-winning gospel producer, Elder J. David Bratton.”

Hezekiah is a second-year student of VUU’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of  Theology, so this is clearly the opportunity of a lifetime for the award-winning musician. He spoke on what a blessing it is in the press announcement by stating, “the strong theological training I’ve received here at Virginia Union during the past two years has helped to shape my ministry,” also adding, “My goal is to give back to the school that has poured so much into me, by helping emerging gospel artist learn the business, as well as theological aspects of the gospel music industry.”

Those looking to hit up the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel   Music will be able to do so starting June 2021.

Gospel Artist Hezekiah Walker Establishes Namesake Gospel Music Center at Virginia Union University  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

