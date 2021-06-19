Summer Arts & Learning Academy Looks To Help Kids Rebuild After Pandemic

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been costly for us all. Many officials and parents were most worried about kids falling behind after the school doors had closed and learning was kept to a distance. Literally. As Carly Sitrin of Polictico suggests, “hundreds of thousands of American school children may not advance to the next grade, causing bottlenecks in school systems and larger class sizes that could clog the nation’s education system for years to come.”

Here in Baltimore, the Summer Arts & Learning Academy is looking to fight those concerns and help Baltimore elementary school kids get ready to return to school. The group offers two free six-week programs that use arts and entertainment to engage kids and re-ignite those learning skills.

“They may create a dance routine or choreography that correlates with the book that they may have read,” Kendra Banks, Chief of S.A.L.A shares with Channel 11. “Our students will be able to address learning loss that they usually have over the summer, and because of COVID, we know that there has possibly been learning loss for virtual learning.”

The programs are offered to students kindergarten through fifth grade and will begin on June 28th. According to channel 11, there are still 500 spots variable.

