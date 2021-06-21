National
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black America

Excerpts from a new book on the former president shows him dumping on Black America for not supporting him. Seriously.

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Former President Donald Trump has always had resentment towards Black people in America, and in a new book, we find out more about how deep that goes.

The book Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender details the absolute clown car show that was the Trump administration and how Trump pointed blame at everyone for how Black America viewed him. Excerpts from Bender’s book published by the website Politico, with information gleaned from sources during his time covering the White House, showed the former president throwing shots at his son-in-law Jared Kushner:

“I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this,” Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. “And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.”

The excerpts also show Trump blaming Kushner for hiring former reelection campaign manager Brad Pascale, whose decisions created the controversy surrounding Trump and his team holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally was originally scheduled on Juneteenth before the public backlash forced the campaign team to move it to Saturday after Trump tweeted he wanted the date changed.

Bender goes on to reveal that Trump was so delusional that he had no idea that his press team released Juneteenth statements and knew nothing about the recently named federal holiday but claimed he was responsible for people knowing about it, shown in this exchange:

But such details were irrelevant to him. Instead, he insisted, “I did something good.”

“I made Juneteenth very famous,” he said.

Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost is slated for release on August 10th.

Close