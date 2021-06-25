Get Up Mornings With Erica
Maurice Griffin Explains How Overcoming Heartbreak Inspired Hit Song “Love Peace Happiness”

Heartbreak is one of those things that, sorry if we have to be the ones to tell you this, but you definitely will experience in your life. Luckily you won’t be alone because, again, we’ve all been there, just like the blessed and highly favored homie Maurice Griffin who took that pain and turned it into a super inspiring hit song called “Love Peace Happiness.”

Of course, it only made sense that one of our favorite Sunday Best alums stop by Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to give us some background info on the song’s roots to his real-life circumstances.

Griffin — yes, “GRIFF” is A-OK with sharing his moniker for now! — came by the show with a vibrance that could brighten up your day even more than the song itself. However, he makes it clear that it wasn’t always like that and how much perseverance it took to get past the hurt in his heart and turn it into something we all can relate and jam to at the same time.

Making sure “your faith always goes before you,” as Maurice cleverly put it in the conversation below, is the key to achieving greater opportunities that you could’ve ever imagined. For the newly-appointed record label owner — shoutout to World Changing Entertainment! — it was clear by the brief chat that he’s living by that notion day by day.

Enjoy our talk with Maurice Griffin for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and make sure to also listen close for his hit single “Love Peace Happiness” as well:

Maurice Griffin Explains How Overcoming Heartbreak Inspired Hit Song “Love Peace Happiness”  was originally published on getuperica.com

