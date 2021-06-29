Local
HomeLocal

PGA Tour Returning To Baltimore County

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Mingo Springs Golf Course near Rangeley, Maine with golf cart in background

Source: Cappi Thompson / Getty

The PGA Tour is coming to Baltimore for the first time in 59 years.

Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills will serve as the location for the BMW Championship for 70 of the world’s best golfers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We are very much looking forward to showing the world what Baltimore County and the greater Baltimore Metro community has to offer,” Steve Fader, Chairman of Caves Valley Golf Club, said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is also excited about the opportunity.

“All you have to do is get people to get people to our County and this region and it sells itself,” Olszewski said. “We obviously were more than happy to be a partner and offer all our resources to make this work.”

Orioles and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is expected to be one of the thousand spectators on hand in August.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

PGA Tour Returning To Baltimore County  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close