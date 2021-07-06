Get Up Mornings With Erica
Erica Campbell To Perform At The Hollywood Bowl

Erica Campbell had some special guests on Get Up! Mornings this week via her daughters Krista and Zaya, which we already saw result in a fun game of “Do You Know Your Momma?”

As Erica prepares for a soon-to-be-stellar live show at The Hollywood Bowl, it’s looking like we may see a mother-daughter duo performance during the upcoming set as well.

While giving props to new releases by Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator, Krista gave the Get Up crew a preview of her vocal chops, perfectly serenading the room with her rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Although she sees her future singing career on Broadway, it’s not hard to tell in the least bit that Kay has a great place in gospel music if she ever decides to go down that route.

Erica Campbell (and maybe Krista!) will be performing at Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice, a dance party hosted by Chris Spencer and Donnie Wahlberg at Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, August 29. Get your tickets now by clicking here, and listen to the announcement on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

 

