National
HomeNational

Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal Of Ex-Cop Who Killed Her Son

“I am glad that Loehmann will never have a badge and gun in Cleveland again,” Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, said.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Al Sharpton's National Action Network Hosts Its National Convention In New York

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

UPDATED: 4:12 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 —

On Tuesday the Ohio Supreme Court withdrew any chances for Timothy Loehmann‘s reentry into the Cleveland Police Department after fatally shooting Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black child in November 2014.

The high court’s ruling to reject Loehmann’s appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of Cleveland’s termination decision from 2017 after it was discovered that he lied on his police application, with no consideration for Rice’s untimely death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I am glad that Loehmann will never have a badge and gun in Cleveland again,” Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, said in a statement through attorney Subodh Chandra according to Cleveland.com.

Backed by the Cleveland police union, Loehmann submitted the appeal request in April in hopes that the justices would strike down the decision upheld by an appeals court in March.

Original story:

The white Cleveland cop who fatally shot Tamir Rice at the age of 12 while he held a toy gun in 2014 recently filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court in an attempt to return to the police force, NBC News reports.

Timothy Loehmann filed the appeal last week via his lawyers in regards to his firing in 2017, three years after Tamir’s tragic death. At the time, it was not lost on many observers that Loehmann was terminated because he provided false information on his application form and not due to fatally shooting a young Black child. Previous to his recent filing, Loehmann’s dismissal was upheld by a county judge and arbitrator.

Loehmann dodged an indictment and jail time in the wake of Tamir’s shooting after he fatally struck the young boy within seconds of his arrival as Tamir held a fake gun outside of a Cleveland community center. His reinstatement effort is backed by police union members who are also working on his behalf.

His move follows similar actions made by cops who killed Black community members who want to change the tide of public opinion and reject the consequences which aligned with their actions.

Last week, Garret Rolfe, the officer accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks advocated for his reinstatement during a hearing with Atlanta’s civil service board, The Washington Post reports. During the hearing, Rolfe argued that he was not afforded due process prior to his firing which occurred one day after the deadly shooting in June 2020.

Besides Rolfe, there are other flippant, visible actions being taken by cops who fatally struck Black community members, like Jonathan Mattingly, who attempted to capitalize on his involvement in Breonna Taylor’s death. Two convicted cops over the last two weeks have attempted to overturn their convictions, former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, and Amber Guyger, the ex-Dallas cop who was convicted of murdering Botham Jean in 2018.

Earlier this month Tamir’s family asked the Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into his murder. Last year former Attorney General William Barr announced the case would be closed without any charges.

“Tamir would have been 19 years old in June,” Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, said in a statement. “I’m still in so much pain because no one has been held accountable for the criminal act that took his life. I’m asking DOJ to reopen the investigation into my son’s case; we need an indictment and conviction for Tamir’s death. I’m building his legacy. The Tamir Rice Foundation is very invested in the community and dedicated to creating change.”

In response, a spokesperson for the DOJ told CNN that the department is reviewing the request.

SEE ALSO:

Tamir Rice’s Mom Accuses Tamika Mallory, Ben Crump, Others Of ‘Chasing Clout’

‘Cheated Of A Fair Process’: DOJ Won’t Pursue Charges Against Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice

Police killings 2020

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 photos Launch gallery

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:28 a.m. ET, June 3, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple fatal shootings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Most recently, law enforcement in San Jose, California, released the video footage of Demetrius Stanley's fatal shooting, a 31-year-old Black man who was killed on May 31, Memorial Day. Police claim they were conducting surveillance on Stanley's home related to an armed robbery Stanley was reportedly involved in earlier this spring. Law enforcement officials say Stanley approached the officer's unmarked vehicle and pointed his gun at the cops who were in plainclothes. Stanley's family and supporters say that Stanley was protecting his home and family members after police failed to ID themselves in the unmarked vehicle, parked outside of his home. Community members have marched in the streets asking for transparency and accountability. https://twitter.com/blackoutreachsj/status/1400112940661964800?s=20 Stanley's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal Of Ex-Cop Who Killed Her Son  was originally published on newsone.com

Tamir Rice

Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close