Summer is all about staying cool, and there’s usually no better way of beating the heat than with a frosty treat. However, does macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream sound like something you’d want to snack on when you’re feeling sweaty?

That’s what Kraft and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are wondering after the two companies partnered together for the limited-edition concoction, but they may have already got their answer after it sold out in just an hour.

 

According to TMZ, the collaborative ice cream flavor was launched to coincide with National Mac & Cheese Day yesterday (July 14), and it sold out both online and in Van Leeuwen’s physical locations nationwide. Apparently, it only took three hours for all 9,000 scoops to sell out in-stores.

One of the people who was able to get their hands on the delectable (?) treat was Holes actor Khleo Thomas. He posted his own video of the $12 pint — we’re pretty sure his was delivered as an influencer — and we’ll admit he makes it look pretty damn good.

While you probably won’t be able to try it for yourselves anytime soon, they are launching an online sweepstakes for the true foodies out there to win two free pints. The idea of something that usually tastes best when warmed up being eaten frozen sounds a bit off-putting, but then again — well, how about you try blending up a frozen box of mac and cheese and let us know what it tastes like!

Watch Khleo Thomas’ taste test of the Kraft x Van Leeuwen Mac & Cheese Ice Cream below, and let us know if you’d be brave enough to try this cheesy treat for yourself:

 

Would You Try This Mac & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream That Sold Out In 1 Hour?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

