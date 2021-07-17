Sports
Wizards Name Wes Unseld Jr. As The New Head Coach

The Washington Wizards have named Wes Unseld Jr. as the franchise’s new head coach. Unseld Jr. becomes the 25th head coach in the organization’s history. Unseld Jr. played collegiately at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and played high school basketball at Loyola High School in Towson, MD.  But if you don’t recognize him for these accomplishments, his name tells a lot more. He is the son of legend and Hall-of-Famer Wes Unseld Sr., the greatest player in Wizards franchise history and one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Wes Unseld Jr. spent the past 6 seasons in Denver, including this past season as the Nuggets’ associate head coach. The Nuggets finished fifth in the West, under his guidance. Also during his six seasons in Denver, the Nuggets finished with a 54-win season in 2018-19 and have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons. So with his experience, skill set and connection to the DMV it seems like the Wizards management has made the right choice.

“I want to thank Tommy and Mr. Leonsis for the opportunity to lead this talented team both on and off the court and to continue moving the franchise in a positive direction,” said Unseld Jr.  “Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life and to have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special. I look forward to representing the DMV, connecting with our fans and establishing a new standard for Wizards basketball.”

