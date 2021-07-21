Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Is Making Her Own Coins at 10 Years Old

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A lot of folks pray that their child graduate from High School or better yet college, get out of they house and get a job. The age of this prayer being answered usually come around 18 years to 23 years old, for some folks the prayer doesn’t happen until they are in their 30’s or worse they never get out of your house. But Mariah Carey’s chip of the old block, one of her twins by Nick Cannon the recent father of 7, ten year old daughter Monroe is making coins now, so Mariah Carey’s vision of an early empty nest prayers will probably be answered.

OshKosh B’Gosh announced their new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday, which highlights both “timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity, putting the spotlights on stars through a series of vignettes in which viewers can hear inner monologues from Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast as children and you probably have guest it Monroe will play little Mariah Carey.

Someday, ooh someday, The one you gave away will be the only one you’re wishing for

According to a proud momma, Mariah Carey:

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

