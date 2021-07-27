Music
HomeMusic

Travis Greene & Anthony Hamilton Give Praise In Style With Music Video For “Oil & Water”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Gospel music is one of the cornerstones of what brings us all together here at Get Up! Mornings, and one of the genre’s most talented musicians that we always look forward to hearing new music from is none other than Travis Greene.

Thankfully, the contemporary Christian crooner has a new album in the works titled Oil + Water that features a standout title track assisted by the equally gifted vocalist Anthony Hamilton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Operating as the LP’s next single, “Oil & Water” combines old school soul with a message that speaks to how God’s unwavering love can feel like an outpour similar to the aforementioned liquids. Greene and Hamilton sound perfect together, playing off each other’s rich-textured vocals to create a collab that truly sounds like it was blessed from above.

The album, scheduled to release on August 20, will include a handful of other big-name features from the likes of Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Le’Andria Johnson, Mali Music, Darrel Walls, D’Nar, and Madison Binion. Along with the lead single “Hold On Me,” which is currently doing its thing on Gospel radio, Greene’s upcoming project is sure to continue his mission to spread the strength, grace and wisdom of God’s power through his amazing gift of song.

Let’s hope this one follows in the same path of success as his previous #1 hits like “Good and Loved,” “Won’t Let Go,” “You Waited,” “Made A Way” and “Intentional.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Watch the music video for “Oil & Water” by Travis Greene & Anthony Hamilton below, and check for the album Oil + Water to hit music streaming services and wherever you purchase your gospel music starting Friday, August 20. Let us know what you think!

Travis Greene & Anthony Hamilton Give Praise In Style With Music Video For “Oil & Water”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Anthony Hamilton , Travis Greene

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close