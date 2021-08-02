Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year

Get Up Mornings With Erica
The 2021 Stellar Awards saw some of our favorite gospel musicians achieving major success, but the MVPs of the night were definitely Maverick City Music.

The award-winning collective brought home trophies for “New Artist Of The Year” and the highly-coveted “Album Of The Year,” and the Get Up! Mornings crew had the pleasure of speaking with them to discuss how it feels to get top honors.

In addition to success at the Stellar Awards, Maverick City Music took some time to also speak on their new single, “Jireh.” The US Gospel Songs chart-topping hit is truly one uplifting tune, and lead vocalists Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine called in to give some insight into how the track came about.

Take a moment to learn more about the Stellar Award-winning group as Naomi and Chandler of Maverick City Music break it all down for Erica Campbell:

 

Artist of the Year: Pastor Mike Jr. Song of the Year: "Something Has To Break" Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard Male Vocalist of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Female Vocalist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music Album of the Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 by Maverick City Music Choir of the Year: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Producer of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Contemporary Group/Duo of the Year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Traditional Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters Contemporary Male of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Traditional Male of the Year: Donnie McClurkin Contemporary Female of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Traditional Female of the Year: Jekalyn Carr Traditional Album of the Year: Changing Your Story by Jekalyn Carr Music Video of the Year: "Something Has To Break" Kierra Sheard Traditional Choir of the Year: Ricky Dillard Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year: Big: Freedom Sessions by Pastor Mike Jr.

 

 

 

Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year  was originally published on getuperica.com

