National
HomeNational

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be Charged a Year Later!?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Vauhxx Booker, spoke during a press conference after a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said he was trespassing on land that Booker didn’t know that they owned.   Vauhxx Booker survived, two of the white men were charged with felonies.  This didn’t happen down south this happened North of The Mason Dixon line.  Sounds crazy, right?  What’s crazier, is that now a court, year later, is trying to hang charges on Vauhxx Booker.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We guess that this is someone’s attempt to say we don’t lynch people in the north, that is what systemic racism is for.

Monroe County Special Prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp charged Vauhxx Booker with felony assault and misdemeanor trespassing Friday in connection with the July 4, 2020 altercation/lynching. Attorney Katharine Liell called the move “unprecedented,” and said Leerkamp has presented no new evidence regarding the case since July of last year.

“I’ve been practicing well over 30 years in this state and…I have never seen a special prosecutor open a new case and file charges a year later,” 

On July 4, 2020 Vauhxx Booker was chillin with friends taking in nature while they were walking through the woods at Lake Monroe in Indiana.  A man with a rebel flag wrapped around himself came up on the group yelling that they were trespassing.  The next thing Mr. Booker knew more attackers showed up slamming him into a tree, while trying to break his arms and lynch him.  Someone was able  to save him then call 911.

Take a look at the video below

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be Charged a Year Later!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Indiana

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close