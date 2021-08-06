Local
Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List, Returns To Practice Facility

Lamar Jackson Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

It looks like Lamar Jackson may have a clean bill of health. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been activated from the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on July 28.

This was his second time testing positive. He first tested positive on Thanksgiving of last year.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is at their Owings Mills facility Friday, but he is undergoing further testing and protocols. He said he’s excited and looking forward to Jackson being back on the field.

See Also: Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Source: CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List, Returns To Practice Facility  was originally published on 92q.com

Close