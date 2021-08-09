National
HomeNational

Unvaccinated Man Leaves A Heartbreaking Message While Passing From COVID, Vaccinated Wife Survives

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

25-year-old Brittany Wright of Atlanta is mourning the loss of her husband after he passed from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Braderick Wright, 28, did not get the vaccine after seeing various different conspiracy theories online, but his dying wish is that more people get the vaccine. He had asked doctors for a vaccine while in the hospital, but it was too late.

“That is his message: ‘Get the vaccine. Because I would hate for people to be like me,’” Brittany Wright said.

WSBTV reports that the couple both contracted coronavirus last month but doctors suggest Brittany survived due to having the first dose of the vaccine. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“He was deep into Tik Tok conspiracy theories and, for him, he just didn’t want to get (the shot),” Wright said. “He didn’t trust the government.” She is scheduled to get her second vaccine shot soon.

On Saturday, doctors told Brittany they needed to intubate her husband right before their last conversation.  A few hours later, doctors called to tell Brittany that her husband’s heart stopped.  Braderick did have pre preexisting conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“My husband was really, really goofy. He had an understanding life is always an adventure,” she said. “We had trips planned, and now I don’t know what to do. He was literally the light of my world and that light is gone.” 

The Wrights had been together for five years and just got married in December.  The family set up a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“I’m 25. And I mean, I never expected to be a widow at the age of 25,” Wright said. “I expected us to grow old together have kids, have grandchildren, and just live the life, you know. But sadly, here I am today, planning his funeral.”

 

Unvaccinated Man Leaves A Heartbreaking Message While Passing From COVID, Vaccinated Wife Survives  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Atlanta

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close