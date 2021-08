Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Following Baltimore City reinstating its indoor mask mandate on Monday, The Baltimore Orioles have followed up with their mask requirements. The Orioles will now require mask in all indoor parts of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, This includes the Club Level, suites and the team store. However Masks are not required while you are seated outside those parts of the ballpark.

Baltimore Orioles Announce Mask Requirements was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: