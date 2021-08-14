Wyclef Asks People To Help Haiti After ‘Another Earthquake’: Here’s How To Do Your Part

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

One of Haiti’s most famous sons was speaking out after a mammoth earthquake struck the Caribbean nation on Saturday morning, bringing more devastation to a country and region still reeling from previous earthquakes and political instability.

Wyclef Jean, the musician and one-time candidate to be president of Haiti, took to his Instagram account and delivered a somber plea for people to help his homeland, where at least 1,300 people were killed, according to the country’s civil protection agency.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This is the country’s third earthquake in recent years, including the 7.0 magnitude earthquake of 2010 that killed more than 100,000 people. Saturday’s earthquake was a 7.2 magnitude, even stronger than the one in 2010.

“Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef’s voice can be heard saying as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.”

Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening.

“As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added.

The video from Wyclef, who used to have his own charity for Haiti, didn’t provide any links or direct his followers to any resources for how to help Haiti.

However, one organization people on social media were adamant about not giving to is the Red Cross after an investigation couldn’t account for $500 million that was raised following the 2010 earthquake.

Luckily, there is a wealth of ways people can donate or provide other assistance for Haiti in the nation’s extreme time of need

Following Hurricane Matthew in 2016 — yet another natural disaster that rocked Haiti — the Haiti Advocacy Working Group (HAWG) put together a list of best practices to consider when making a donation to a charity to help Haiti.

The first thing on the list urges people to do is “Support local community collaborations and initiatives” because “They can most effectively and efficiently provide response and relief. International aid should support Haitian-led efforts.”

Please consider that guidance when making a donation.

Keep reading to find a growing list of Haitian-led and allied organizations working to help Haiti.

How to help Haiti

Haiti Communitere, a Port-au-Prince-based organization, offers support to local community-based organizations, all of which are likely working to address Saturday’s earthquake. Haiti Communitere is accepting donations online by clicking here.

One person on Twitter started a Google document of places to help and is encouraging others to add to the list that also includes the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund, which is made up of all volunteers.

There is also this list of charitable resources that was provided by the Haitian Education & Leadership Program following Hurricane Matthew five years ago.

And here is another list that includes Haitian and international non-government organizations that were endorsed by activists during Hurricane Matthew, too.

And, as always, one of the most dependable charitable organizations throughout its existence had been Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, which said its teams were “assessing the impact on health facilities and how MSF can support the local response.”

Here’s how to donate to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

This list will continue to be updated.

SEE ALSO:

Haitian People Rocked Hard By Massive Earthquake As Tropical Storm Looms

U.S. Tells Haitians To ‘Not Come To The United States’ After President’s Assassination

Wyclef Asks People To Help Haiti After ‘Another Earthquake’: Here’s How To Do Your Part was originally published on newsone.com