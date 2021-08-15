Sports
HomeSports

Sha’Carri Richardson Set To Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty

Things are finally looking up for track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson. After being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test heading into the 2020 Olympics, the athlete now has a second chance and is able to redeem herself at the upcoming Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon where she’ll race against all three 100m Olympics medalists, Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, and Jackson each won gold, silver, and bronze in the final 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics, the same race that Richardson was set to compete in before being disqualified. But Richardson will have her work cut out for her in this upcoming race as it was Team Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah who broke the 10.62-second record, a record previously held by the late Florence Griffith Joyner a.k.a Flo-Jo. Thompson-Herah’s new record of 10.61 seconds earned her the gold last month, with teammates Fraser-Pryce coming in second place with 10.74 seconds, and Jackson finishing third with 10.76 seconds.

America fell in love with the 21-year-old athlete after she burst into stardom with hopes at the Olympic fold when she won the women’s 100m race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene back in June. It was her colorful wigs, tattoos, piercings, long nails, and fierce attitude that had us rooting for more of the budding superstar, yet all of our hopes were shot down when she lost her spot on Team USA after testing positive for THC following the trials. Still, we as Black America hold a special place in our hearts for the athlete and gave her grace and compassion, regardless of her suspension.
Now, we’ll have a second chance to cheer her on from afar as she takes on Team Jamaica in the upcoming race! Let’s go Sha’Carri!Don’t miss… 

Sha’Carri Richardson Set To Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sha'Carri Richardson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close