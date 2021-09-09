National
HomeNational

Black and Latino Families Faced A Rise In Food Insecurity Despite The 2020 Federal Pandemic Aid

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Getting through the global pandemic over the past year and a half has been pretty hard on all of us, but those facing hardships to the level of severe hunger had it particularly rough to say the least.

From head of households left unemployed with no way of putting food on the table to students in the free lunch program lacking daily meals due to the new remote learning model, the U.S. government officially reported that Latino and Black families facing food insecurity rose substantially in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Even with the government’s billions of dollars spent on federal aid programs, allowing 20% of Americans to receive charitable food assistance in 2020, it still wasn’t enough to avoid more than one in four Black households with children going hungry during some point in 2020, or the more than one in five Latino families that also had to skip a meal or experience food shortages overall.

Take a look at a breakdown of the numbers below, and one key factor that could make things worse according to the original report on Reuters:

“In response to the crisis, the USDA spent $4 billion on food for food banks in 2020, which served 60 million people last year, a 50% increase compared to 2019, according to Feeding America.

In 2020, the USDA also spent 20 times more than it normally does to provide school meals to students, regardless of income.

But as expanded unemployment benefits ended for all Americans on Sept. 4, some food providers fear the safety net is being removed too quickly.”

‘We know many of these interventions are only temporary. There were tens of millions of people who needed help before the pandemic, and there are still tens of millions of people who need our help today,’ said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America in a Sept. 1 press release.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

As it’s still a bit confusing to determine whether we’re close to being out the woods in regards to this pandemic, now is the perfect time to educate yourself on how to help in the fight against hunger. Read up more on how to better understand food insecurity by heading over to Feeding America.

Black and Latino Families Faced A Rise In Food Insecurity Despite The 2020 Federal Pandemic Aid  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

food insecurity

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close