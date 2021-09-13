Get Up Mornings With Erica
Dr. Willie Jolley’s Motivational Minute: Face It and Fix It

Sometimes it only takes a moment to get your spirit back on track, and Dr. Willie Jolley is giving you 60 seconds of his time to inspire positivity in general with his latest “Motivational Minute” video.

We’ll keep it as brief as the video itself, but Dr. Jolley takes this time to highlight the importance of righting wrongs from the past in order to fix unresolved issues and properly be able to move on. While it sounds pretty simple, getting past your pride and ego to be the bigger person can sometimes be easier said than done. However, as the doc states in his inspirational video below, mistakes are a part of growth and are necessary for the sake of success.

Get your “Motivational Minute” from Dr. Willie Jolley below that we’re sure all Willie Moore Jr. Show listeners out there will enjoy and learn from:

 

