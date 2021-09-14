Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Just when you thought the kids would have a semi normal school year back with some activities guess again! The Baltimore County school system announced Tuesday (Sep 14) that students won’t be able to experience homecoming dances or indoor pep rallies again this year. Baltimore County Public Schools announced that the cancellation is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

CBS Baltimore News reports,

School principals are still allowed to plan some homecoming festivities, such as outdoor halftime shows with marching bands and cheerleaders, Spirit Week, and any other traditions that can be held outside or with safety measures in place.

Homecoming Dances And More In Baltimore County Cancelled Due To COVID-19 was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: