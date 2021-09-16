Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Approves Transfer Of Speed Camera Money To Police Department

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Dispute over catalogue of fines

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Baltimore City is making good on a promise to provide premium pay to first responders as promised during the earlier days of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Board of Estimates approved the transfer of $6.5 million from the revenue raises by speed and red-light cameras to the police department.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It wasn’t without controversy. Pedestrian safety advocates said state intends for that money to be used to slow down cars.

“Many community members are already skeptical of cameras, and this reallocation endorses the fear (that) cameras are used purely for revenue and not to finance permanent improvements to our roadways,” said Jed Week, of Bikemore.

The board also approved $120 million to cover pandemic related costs. That included $37.8 million for the use of hotels to shelter and quarantine people, $10.2 million for emergency food services and $8.9 million for contact tracing and testing.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore City Approves Transfer Of Speed Camera Money To Police Department  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close