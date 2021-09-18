Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!

Angela Bassett shared picks of her new wax figure with fans on social media and it looks so real that many can't tell who is who!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty

Angela Bassett’s beauty is timeless and now it’s been officially captured permanently for years to come. This week, Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles revealed its latest wax figure of the 63-year-old actress and the results are breathtaking! The 9-1-1 star took to Instagram to share a flick of her standing next to the new wax figure and fans were shocked at how accurate the figure was, with many thinking they were seeing double!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dressed in a blushing pink jumpsuit, the veteran actress shared her first look at the new wax figure on Instagram. “Oh Lord, I’m a twin,” she exclaimed when she first saw the figure. “Hey me! Oh my God, it looks so lifelike!” she continued before admiring the wax figure’s glam including the toenail polish, eyes, and everything in between.

Angela then posted a selfie with her wax figure twin with a caption that read, “Seeing double 💖,” just further confuse us all. 

Angela wasn’t the only one shocked by how accurate the wax figure looked as fans flooded her IG comments with utter disbelief. “Ok, that’s cray. I legit can’t tell,” one fan commented while another said, “This is the MOST accurate wax figure! They really did you justice 😍❤.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Fellow actress Viola Davis also commented on the accuracy of the figure, writing “AMAZING!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!❤” while Roots member Questlove wrote, “Just wow.”

They really nailed it!

Meeting her wax figure twin isn’t the only thing the Black Panther actress has been up to lately as she’s set to appear in a special birthday surprise for Jada Pinkett-Smith in Red Table Talk this coming week. She’ll join Mariah Carey, George Clooney, and the show’s co-hosts, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, in a very special 50th celebration for Jada. A sneak peek of the upcoming episode was released with Jada’s mother giving a preview of what’s to come in the episode.  “You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” she said. “Superstars, precious gifts… it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.” Catch Angela in the episode this Wednesday, September 22 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Angela Bassett

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close