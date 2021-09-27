Man Shot & Killed In Southwest Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A man is dead after he was shot in southwest Baltimore overnight.

It happened around midnight on the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road. Officers responded to the scene and found a man shot multiple times.

Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

